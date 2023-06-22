Jerwin Ancajas during his IBF junior bantamweight title clash with Fernando Martinez. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Former world junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas is set to return to the boxing ring this weekend on the undercard of the Jade Bornea versus Fernando Martinez IBF title clash at the Armory in Minneapolis, US.

But instead of climbing directly to the bantamweight ranks as initially planned, Team Ancajas has decided to take it easy with his weight cut.

"Nagrelax muna ng kaunti sa pagkuha ng timbang," said Ancajas' trainer, manager Joven Jimenez shortly before they flew to Minneapolis.

Jimenez said Ancajas will be fighting Colombian Wilner Soto in the super bantamweight class, which has a 122-pound weight limit.

Ancajas previously campaigned in the junior bantamweight division (115 pounds), where he made nine successful IBF title defenses.

But he lost twice to Martinez, losing the title in the process, after struggling to make weight. This prompted the former champion to climb weight.

Jimenez said Ancajas is on target to clear the 122-pound limit.

"Mabilis namin makukuha ang timbang. Nasa 125 pounds na siya ngayon," he told ABS-CBN News.

To make sure the former champion will tip the scales to 122, they have limited Ancajas to a protein-rich diet.

"Tuna at itlog muna siya. Kaya naman gutom siya sa laban," said Jimenez.