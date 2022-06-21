Watch more News on iWantTFC

CARLOS Edriel Yulo has set his bar high that he felt that he performed only "80 percent" of what he is capable of despite what many consider a stellar showing in the last 9th Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships that ended in Doha, Qatar last weekend.

"I did 8 out of 10," Yulo remarked matter-of-factly Tuesday in rating his performance in the Asian tilt during the victory party organized by the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines for the national gymnastics teams at Heritage Hotel in Pasay City.

It's a stunning statement from the pint-sized phenom, who emerged as the most bemedalled athlete in the Asian meet with a silver medal in the difficult individual all-around event plus a golden treble in the floor exercise, vault and parallel bars.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion, quoting Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya who went back to Japan after the Asian tilt, said Yulo could surpass himself at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England in October.

"Coach Mune (Kugimiya's nickname) told me that Caloy can win four golds in the world championships," Carrion, who witnessed the gymnast's feats in Doha, bared.

This is the same Japanese mentor, who, before the 31st Vietnam Southeast Asian Games, boldly predicted that his prized ward would eclipse the 2 gold and 5 silver medals he clinched in the 2019 edition held in the Philippines.

"The fruits of our labors at the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines are now being rewarded, and shining example of that is Caloy," noted Carrion.

She also recognized the members of the national men's artistic gymnastics, women's artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics and aerobic gymnastics squads, who were also present at the occasion.

In one of their finest showings in the regional sportsfest, the national gymnasts all combined for 7 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals as the country placed second overall among 7 countries in the Vietnam SEA Games gymnastics meet.

Carlos Edriel Yulo is flanked by Japanese silver-medalist Tsuyoshi Hasegawa (left) and Chinese bronze-medalist Yin Dehang during the medal ceremony after the men's parallel bars competition at the ninth Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha on June 18, 2022. Karim Jaafar, AFP Caloy Yulo poses with his national teammates and national gymnastics chief Cynthia Carrion. Handout

Carrion also thanked Yulo's parents, Angelica and Joriel, who were present at the party, "for not interfering in Yulo's training in developing him into a world-class athlete."

"Yulo's outstanding performance has truly jump-started gymnastics in the Philippines. Now everywhere we go, people are asking us for gymnastics equipment," commissioner Celia Kiram of the Philippine Sports Commission, representing PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez pointed out.

"Remain humble always Caloy and never change because you are the epitome of what an outstanding athlete should be," added Kiram, who awarded Yulo the Order of Lapu-Lapu with the rank of Kamagi citation.

It was a recognition that the athlete was unable to receive in 2019 because he had to fly back to Japan after making his sparkling debut in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Because of Yulo's single-minded focus in training for his sport, Carrion disclosed that she virtually begged Kugimiya to give the athlete, who arrived in Manila late Sunday with the rest of the PH men's squad, a much-needed respite.

The Filipino sports hero spent time with his immediate family in Baguio last Monday and is staying for the rest of his short break at the Heritage Hotel courtesy of general manager Farid Shoucair, a close friend of Carrion.



Yulo will return to Tokyo on Friday to resume his build-up for the world championships and will have the All-Japan Senior Gymnastics Championships as his last tune-up tournament before the event.