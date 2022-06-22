TNT's Mikey Williams in action during the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup against Barangay Ginebra. File photo. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Mikey Williams showed up at the PBA Press Corps awards night and said he is looking forward to his return to the TNT Tropang Giga.

The 6-foot-2 former NBA D-League player was on hand to receive three awards that night – the Order of Merit award, which was given to players with the most number of Best Player of the Game, All-Rookie Team, and Scoring Championship.

“It’s a great honor, a great pleasure. It means all my hard work has paid off. I’m just trying to continue to grow and get better. I’m not going to achieve it without my teammates, my coaching staff,” Williams said.

But there’s a bigger reason why he’s coming back – and that is to help his squad in its title retention bid.

“I love it here. This is home. There’s no better place to be,” added Williams. “I’m definitely ready and willing to get back and defend the title. It’s going to be a tough task. That’s expected. I guess it comes with the territory. We just have to embrace that and see what happens.”

On Wednesday, Williams was activated by the Tropang Giga in time for Thursday’s game against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

For Williams, his presence means he’s ready to resume unfinished business with TNT.

“Most definitely. We’re still talking right now. The important thing is being able to be with my teammates,” he said.

TNT head coach Chot Reyes said seeing Williams at the awards is an indication that he’s ready to rejoin the team.

“We’ve always been in touch with Mikey. Yes, there were difficulties and snags, these are part of the negotiations process. It’s part and parcel of running a professional basketball team. But in the end, as long as the communication is nice and open and everyone has the best interest with the organization in mind, there’s nothing that can’t be settled,” he said.

For his part, TNT team manager Jojo Lastimosa said Williams has yet to sign his contract, but he expects their prized player to do it soon.

"He hasn't signed yet, but we have agreed in principle. Polishing minor details lang. He's signing anytime soon. He's been practicing and trying to get his rhythm," he said.