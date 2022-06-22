The NU Lady Bulldogs are already setting their sights on more UAAP women's volleyball titles. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- After ending a 65-year title drought for their school, the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs do not want to wait long for another championship.

The Lady Bulldogs made it clear that their eyes are set on another UAAP women's volleyball crown after a dominant run in Season 84, where they went 16-0. NU lost just five sets throughout the whole season, and swept De La Salle University in back-to-back matches in the finals.

"Now na nag-champion kami, sabi ko, hindi pwedeng isa lang eh," said NU libero Jennifer Nierva, who is weighing a return to the Lady Bulldogs for another year although she is already set to graduate.

"Gusto ko back-to-back, para hindi 'yung tsamba lang," she added.

NU's rookie ace Mhicaela Belen also wants to prove that their run to the UAAP Season 84 run is no fluke. As dominant as they were during the tournament, Belen also knows that there might be some questions given the unique circumstances regarding the season.

The women's volleyball tournament took place in a bubble, with many teams having less than ideal build-ups due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Meron po nabanggit 'yan sa amin ng coach namin before, na 'pag nag-champion kami, baka masabing tsamba lang, kasi nga po naka-bubble," said Belen, who made history by becoming the first player in UAAP women's volleyball to earn Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors in the same season.

"So sabi namin, eh 'di pakita po namin na next year or sa coming years, kaya namin mag-repeat, three-peat, four-peat. Ayun po," she said.

Belen, Nierva, and the rest of the NU Lady Bulldogs are no stranger to winning multiple titles in a row: it's something they did during their high school years in the Nazareth School of National University, when they dominated the UAAP girls division.

But pulling off repeat championships in the seniors division is another matter entirely, especially with their opposition expected to load up for Season 85.

Their own coach, Karl Dimaculangan, wants his players to first bask in the glory of winning a UAAP championship -- NU's first in women's volleyball since 1957 -- before even thinking of their title defense.

"About next season, siguro hindi pa namin alam," he said. "Ngayon siguro ang importante, 'yung mag-celebrate kami at mag-enjoy muna."

