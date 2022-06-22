MANILA -- The historic Rizal Memorial Football Stadium will serve as one of the playing venues of the upcoming AFF Women's Championship 2022.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) on Wednesday confirmed that the stadium, which has played host to numerous football matches involving the Philippine national football teams throughout the years, will host some of the group matches, the semifinals and the finals.

“We’re delighted to welcome the 10 countries arriving for the AFF Women’s Championship 2022,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta, Jr. in the PFF website.

“We want to put our best foot forward as our hosting comes at a very exciting time for women’s football in the region with the Philippines and Vietnam qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup early this year along with co-host Australia.”

The AFF women's Championship will be Rizal Memorial's first international competition since the staging of the 30th Southeast Asian Games three years ago.

PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes found it fitting to host the championship as the national women's team prepares for its campaign in the Women's World Cup.

“It is fitting that our FIFA Women’s World Cup-bound Philippine Women’s National Team play at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium. We humbly thank the Philippine Sports Commission led by its chairman William Ramirez and executive director Atty. Guillermo B. Iroy, Jr. for their support to football,” he said.

Other venues listed for the tournament include the Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan, Laguna and the City of Imus Stadium in Imus, Cavite.

Meanwhile, the PFF National Training Center is one of the training venues.