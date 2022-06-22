PVL delays opening of Invitational Conference

MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) on Wednesday announced that it is postponing the opening of its Invitational Conference by a week.

The Invitational Conference will now start on July 9 as opposed to July 2, as the PVL acceded to the wishes of its member clubs.

In a statement, the league said that PVL teams had requested to delay the start of the conference.

DUE to requests from our member teams, the Premier Volleyball League has decided to move the start of the Invitational Conference 2022 from July 2 to July 9.



Seven local clubs will compete in the PVL Invitational Conference, while two foreign guest teams -- the Kobe Shinwa Women's University and the KingWhale Taipei -- will join during the semifinals of the tournament.

Leading the way are PVL Open Conference champions Creamline Cool Smashers, along with runners-up Petro Gazz, Chery Tiggo, Cignal, Choco Mucho, Army Black Mamba, and PLDT.

Skipping the mid-season conference are F2 Logistics and BaliPure.

