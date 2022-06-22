PVL delays opening of Invitational Conference

MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) on Wednesday announced that it is postponing the opening of its Invitational Conference by a week.
The Invitational Conference will now start on July 9 as opposed to July 2, as the PVL acceded to the wishes of its member clubs.
In a statement, the league said that PVL teams had requested to delay the start of the conference.
Seven local clubs will compete in the PVL Invitational Conference, while two foreign guest teams -- the Kobe Shinwa Women's University and the KingWhale Taipei -- will join during the semifinals of the tournament.
Leading the way are PVL Open Conference champions Creamline Cool Smashers, along with runners-up Petro Gazz, Chery Tiggo, Cignal, Choco Mucho, Army Black Mamba, and PLDT.
Skipping the mid-season conference are F2 Logistics and BaliPure.