PBA: Sore hip sidelines Converge's Jeron Teng

Converge's Jeron Teng sustained a hip injury in their PBA Philippine Cup game against the Magnolia Hotshots. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Converge FiberXers will be without Jeron Teng for at least a couple of weeks, as the forward is dealing with a sore hip.

Converge head coach Jeff Cariaso announced the development on Wednesday, after the FiberXers pulled away late for a 97-84 triumph against the TerraFirma Dyip in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

Teng averaged 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in Converge's first four games of the conference before sitting out against the Dyip.

"JT [Teng] might take a couple more weeks," said Cariaso. "He has severe soreness in his hip. And we're hoping to get it checked soon and have him back on the court, 'cause he's one of those guys that we rely on."

According to Cariaso, Teng sustained the injury in their second game of the conference against the Magnolia Timplados Hotshots, where Teng had 19 points and seven rebounds in an overtime win.

But the former De La Salle University star gutted through the pain for two more games, where he averaged just eight points in defeats.

"He found a way, with the help of medication, against TNT," said Cariaso of Teng. "He tried to fight through it against Meralco, pero hindi na nakayanan."

"Today, we really needed to rest him. It was the advice of the docs to rest him," he added. "We're gonna be smart 'cause we need JT, but we want him healthy."

Converge also played without Kevin Racal against TerraFirma, after the forward sprained his ankle the day before the game. Cariaso is optimistic that Racal will be available when they return to action on Sunday against the San Miguel Beermen.

The coach is also hoping that they will soon have big man Abu Tratter in the fold. It was only last week that Tratter officially signed with the FiberXers, and he only had four days' worth of practices with the team.

"He's just not ready, he's not game-ready," said Cariaso of Tratter. "We'll see how he goes in the next three days, because we have a tough game against San Miguel."