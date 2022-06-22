PBA: Ginebra, NLEX meet with solo 2nd place at stake

Barangay Ginebra looks to rebound from its defeat to Magnolia last Sunday when it faces NLEX in Wednesday's PBA Philippine Cup.

The Gin Kings suffered their first loss since winning the Governors’ Cup, bowing to the Magnolia Chicken Timplados, 89-84.

Ginebra was off to a good start this season, dropping Blackwater and Rain Or Shine before losing to the Hotshots.

Tim Cone now aims to break from a four-way logjam at second place with the Road Warriors, Meralco and Blackwater with their identical 2-1 win-loss records.

But Ginebra will be tackling an NLEX squad that is on a high following a thrilling 90-89 win over TNT Tropang GIGA.

It was Don Trollano who knocked down the go-ahead jumper that completed the Road Warriors' fightback from a 12-point deficit against the Texters.