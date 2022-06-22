PBA: Ginebra bounces back with victory vs NLEX

Japeth Aguilar scores 20 points for Ginebra. PBA Images



Barangay Ginebra fought back from 19 points down to derail NLEX, 83-75, in the PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

It was a bounce-back victory for the Gin Kings, who got frustrated by the Magnolia Chicken Timplados in their previous outing.

Ginebra used a massive second half to turn things around after trailing the Road Warriors with a double-digit deficit.

The trio of Arvin Tolentino, Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson orchestrated the Kings' comeback as they hiked their record to 3-1 for solo second behind early league leader San Miguel Beer.

Aguilar paced Ginebra with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Tolentino had 17 markers including 4 big treys in the payoff period even as Thompson tallied 15 points to go with his 8 boards.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone admitted they needed the win before meeting San Miguel in a big game on Friday.

"It's a big win as we face a super strong San Miguel Beer team Friday, and you don't want to get there coming from two losses. The win gives us an opportunity to come in with some momentum and confidence," said Cone.

Kevin Alas had 16 points for NLEX, while Calvin Oftana and Don Trollano fired 15 and 12, respectively.

The scores:

Ginebra 83 - J.Aguilar 20, Tolentino 17, Thompson 15, Standhardinger 10, Tenorio 10, Pinto 5, Caperal 2, Chan 2, Mariano 2, David 0.

NLEX 75 - Alas 16, Oftana 15, Trollano 12, Chua 8, Rosales 8, Paniamogan 5, Soyud 4, Fonacier 3, Magat 2, Quinahan 2, Ighalo 0, Semerad 0, Miranda 0.

Quarters: 17-28, 32-45, 58-63, 83-75