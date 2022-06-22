Maverick Ahanmisi rises for a jump shot against the TerraFirma Dyip. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Maverick Ahanmisi waxed hot late as the Converge FiberXers regained their winning ways after defeating the TerraFirma Dyip, 97-84, on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Converge snapped a two-game slide to improve to 2-3 in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup, while the Dyip remained winless at 0-4.

It was a battle of undermanned teams, with TerraFirma playing sans injured players Isaac Go and Ed Daquioag; they also lost Bonbon Batiller to a knee injury in the second quarter. Converge, meanwhile, were without the injured Jeron Teng and Kevin Racal, while Abu Tratter has yet to suit up as well.

Ahanmisi scored 14 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter to lift the FiberXers to a much-needed win that keeps alive their hopes of securing a spot in the conference playoffs. He also had eight rebounds and eight assists in under 29 minutes of playing time.

"We wanted to come in understanding that they are a lot better than their record. TerraFirma is a tough team, and we know how good they can be," said Converge coach Jeff Cariaso. "We wanted to focus on the defensive end, and we wanted to win in rebounding."

"We feel that when we win that category, we have a chance," he added.

Ahanmisi gave Converge the lead for good, 75-72, with a huge three-pointer with still 6:45 to play. Mike DiGregorio nailed his own triple in the FiberXers' next possession, giving them a six-point cushion midway through the fourth period.

But the Dyip refused to fade away easily, and they made it a one-point game, 81-80, with still 3:26 left on a three-pointer by Eric Camson. David Murrell scored inside for Converge to give them some breathing room, but Camson's split at the line kept TerraFirma within striking distance, 83-81, with 2:37 to go.

Ahanmisi was unstoppable, however, as he drilled yet another triple to restore a five-point gap, 86-81. DiGregorio knocked down two charities with 1:36 to go to make it a seven-point lead, before Aldrech Ramos connected on an open triple to bring the Dyip within four, 88-84.

It was TerraFirma's last hurrah, however, as Ahanmisi fed rookie big man Jeo Ambohot for an open layup before he and DiGregorio nailed free throws down the stretch to help Converge pull away for good.

"Mav's a vet, so he's one of the guys that we are relying on heavily to carry us," Cariaso said of their guard.

DiGregorio had a game-high 19 points in what was his best game of the season, while Murrell finished with a career-high 15 points. Rookie big man Justin Arana had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Ramos finished with 15 points while Joseph Gabayni led TerraFirma with 18 points and seven boards in a losing effort. Joshua Munzon struggled with his shot, going 5-of-18 for 10 points along with 10 boards and five dimes.

The scores:

Converge 97 – Digregorio 19, Ahanmisi 17, Murrell 15, Arana 10, Browne 10, Hill 9, Ambohot 8, Adamos 4, Ilagan 3, Stockton 1, Bulanadi 1, Tolomia 0, Lojera 0.

Terrafirma 84 – Gabayni 18, Ramos 15, Tiongson 13, Camson 13, Munzon 10, Balagasay 6, Calvo 4, Mina 3, Gomez de Liaño 2, Cahilig 0, Batiller 0.

Quarters: 17-21, 43-42, 63-62, 97-84.

