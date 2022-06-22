NBL set to crown men's, women's champions

Pampanga Delta, bannered by former La Salle star Justine Baltazar, is eyeing a fourth straight title in the NBL. Photo courtesy of NBL-Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- The National Basketball League (NBL) hosts not just one but two championship series this coming weekend.

Pampanga Delta will face Bulacan DF Republicans in the President's Cup finals, while first season champion PSI Lady Air Defenders will battle Philippine Army Lady Battalion in the WNBL season finals.

The opener of both title series will be played at the Bulacan Capitol gymnasium, with Delta seeking a fourth straight title and the Air Defenders favored to emerge champion anew.

But NBL executive vice president Rhose Montreal believes it's still anybody's ballgame in the two championship series despite the slight advantage favoring Pampanga and PSI, respectively.

"Personally, if I will assess it, ang ganda ng match up ng Lady Battalion at Lady Air Defenders," Montreal said in Tuesday's virtual session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Meanwhile, it's heart versus talent that will be showcased in the title showdown between Bulacan and Pampanga, bannered by Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Justin Baltazar.

"Napilay ang Bulacan, may mga players na umalis. Less than 15 sila from the original roster. Pero nakita natin ang puso ng Bulacan," said Montreal of the Republicans, who battled back from an 0-1 deficit in the semifinals to nip top seed Taguig Generals and clinched their first ever finals appearance.

"Ang Pampanga naman hindi mo na maku-question kasi we know naman that they have the plethora of talent in their team," added the NBL executive.

Unlike the Republicans who had to go through the eye of the needle to advance in the finals, the Delta – coached by Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda - swept their way behind a 2-0 win over the Quezon Barons behind the guns of Baltazar and CJ Gania, the NBL Season 3 MVP.

Marlon Monte and Earnest Reyes will lead the charge for Bulacan who is being handled by Popo Macapagal.

The two teams split their two meetings in the eliminations.

Meanwhile, the Lady Air Defenders led by former national team players Cindy Resultay and Amby Almazan, made short work of Philippine Navy-Go For Gold in the semis to reach the finals.

Bannered by Gilas Pilipinas women's players Janine Pontejos and Chack Cabinbin, the Lady Battalion on the other, went the long route as they needed to survive top seed Taguig Lady Generals in the semis to arrange the title showdown against PSI.

The Air Defenders swept the Lady Battalion Army in their two head-to-head encounters in the eliminations, part of the stretch that saw them win eight consecutive games on the way to the finals after dropping their two initial matches.

Game 2 is set Sunday at the Bren Guiao Convention Center in Pampanga, where the knockout game for the NBL 19-under title between the Pampanga Jr. Delta and the San Jose Del Monte Yengskivel will also be held.