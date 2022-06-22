NU star Bella Belen sings their school hymn with her teammates after the Lady Bulldogs triumphed in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 84 Finals. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- "Marami pa silang papahirapan."

This was the prediction made by National University (NU) libero Jennifer Nierva about her younger teammates, in the wake of a remarkable campaign that saw them win all 16 of their games in UAAP Season 84.

The Lady Bulldogs were dominant in the tournament, registering only the second 16-0 season in the history of UAAP women's volleyball. They dropped just five sets in the elimination round, then swept De La Salle University in both of their finals matches.

Leading the charge for NU was an outstanding rookie class anchored by Bella Belen, their open hitter who won Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors for Season 84. Also shining were Alyssa Solomon, who emerged as the season's Best Opposite Spiker, and Camilla Lamina, the season's Best Setter.

"Sabi ko po talaga, kahit sa family ko, sa mga friends ko, na abangan ninyo 'tong mga rookies na 'to. Very promising. Kung ano po 'yung nagawa nila in high school, pinatunayan na kaya din nila sa college," Nierva told ABS-CBN News.

Belen, Solomon and Lamina all played for the National University girls' volleyball team that went 14-0 in Season 82, where Belen was the MVP. It did not take them long at all to prove that they can carry that dominance to the collegiate level.

The 19-year-old Belen was especially impressive. A precocious talent, Belen ranked in the top 10 of five of seven skills at the end of the elimination round, and led NU in scoring with 203 total points after 14 matches.

"Grabe po," Nierva said of Belen. "Nag-rookie [of the year], nag-best open hitter, tapos MVP. Wala akong masabi. At 'pag nakikita niyo po 'yan sa training namin, parang hindi po siya nahihirapan."

NU libero Jennifer Nierva continues to expect more from her younger teammates after their record-setting campaign in UAAP Season 84. UAAP Media.

Belen was the life of the party before and after Game 2, where she collected three trophies, promised to win the championship, and then proceeded to act as a host in introducing her fellow awardees for a photo op.

After the game, Belen said her record-setting haul of awards was just a bonus, highlighting their collective goal to win NU's first title in 65 years. She continued to endear herself to fans by admitting that her most pressing commitment after the season was to watch the Volleyball Nations League so she can cheer for her idol, Japan's Ran Takahashi.

"'Yung individual awards naman po is parang bonus lang po 'yun sa goal po namin, kasi ang goal po talaga namin is mag-champion po this season," said Belen. "Sobrang happy ko lang po na ngayon nakagawa po kami ng history sa NU."

Nierva, who brought home the Best Libero trophy for Season 84, has no doubt that Belen and her batchmates will continue to make more history for NU.

"Naniniwala naman po ako na they will stay humble. Kasi ayun nga, kahit naman noong high school, ang dami na nilang na-achieve," she pointed out. "But look at them now, hindi pa din tumitigil magpagaling, magpalakas, and i-master 'yung craft na meron kami."

"So masasabi ko na sa future, talagang marami pa silang papahirapan," she guaranteed.