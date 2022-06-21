Brooks Koepka in action at the World Golf Championship Dell Technology Match Play in Austin, Texas, March 26, 2022. Tannen Maury, EPA-EFE/file

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is set to become the latest star to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, media reports said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old American world No. 19 is expected to make his debut on the lucrative circuit at its maiden US event in Oregon next week.

Koepka's management team did not immediately respond when contacted by AFP on Tuesday.

But multiple reports in Britain and the United States said Koepka – who removed "PGA Tour" from his Twitter profile on Monday – will follow the likes of Dustin Johnson and six-time major-winner Phil Mickelson by joining LIV.

The upstart series, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has plunged the golf world into turmoil since its emergence.

The circuit, which launched in Britain earlier this month, offers some of the richest purses in golf tournament history, with $25 million on offer at each of its events – roughly double the prize money of other majors.

LIV Golf has drawn stinging criticism from human rights groups, which say the series is an attempt to boost the kingdom's image through sport.

The PGA Tour has adopted a zero-tolerance stance towards the series, with commissioner Jay Monahan suspending 17 former or current tour players for making the switch.

ESPN and Golf.com reported on Tuesday that Mexico's world No. 20 Abraham Ancer is also set to join LIV Golf.

If Koepka and Ancer's defections to the tour are confirmed, it will mean eight of the world's top 50 players are now part of LIV Golf.