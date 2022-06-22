Kai Sotto works out with Pacers ahead of NBA draft

.@Adelaide36ers center Kai Sotto (@kzsottolive) talks about what it would mean to be the first player born in the Philippines to play in the NBA and how playing in the @NBL prepared him to make that jump.#GoldOnTheClock pic.twitter.com/oAo5h51GZZ — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 21, 2022

For Kai Sotto, making it to the NBA means would mean so much not only for him but for the Pinoy basketball fans.

The 7-foot-2 cager has already worked out with several NBA teams, including the Indiana Pacers while he steadily works his way closer to his NBA dream with just two days to go before the 2022 NBA draft.

"It was good," said Sotto after his workout with the Pacers. "It was short and sweet... it was a fun workout."

The Pacers workout was his last stop before heading back to his home base of Atlanta for Thursday's draft, which he plans to watch with family and friends.

Sotto hopes to become the first full-blooded Filipino to play in the NBA.

He carries a lot of expectations onto his shoulders, but it comes with the territory, he said.

"It means so much to me and to my fellow Filipinos," said Sotto. "The biggest goal for me is to make it to the NBA."

"It's a lot of attention, but I'm really thankful for all their support. Those are (things) I don't take for granted. If I make it to the NBA, I'll be the first Filipino and my dream is to help others to get there, too."

Sotto has trained with G-League team Ignite before heading to Australia to play one season with the Adelaide 36ers, where he averaged 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per contest.

He believes he is ready to play with the big guys of the NBA.

"I'm a skilled seven-footer that can shoot from the outside," said Sotto. "I'm a pretty good passer at my height as well and I have a high basketball IQ. Pretty good shot-blocker."