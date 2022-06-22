Joshua Pacio picks Masunyane to beat Minowa at ONE 159

Joshua Pacio. Handout photo

ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio is keeping a close eye on a pivotal strawweight showdown at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash.

The Team Lakay superstar understands that a champion’s job isn’t just to defend the belt, but also to look over the division.

ONE 159, which will broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 22, features a clash between No. 2-ranked contender Bokang Masunyane and No. 3-ranked Hiroba Minowa.

Pacio knows the implications of the fight. Although he is the reigning world champion of the division, “The Passion” knows that whoever emerges from this fight could be next in line for a crack at his belt.

The 26-year-old believes it’s Masunyane’s fight to take with the South African grappler capable of dictating the matchup with his superior wrestling and striking.

“I’m rooting for Bokang in this bout. I think he’s more explosive and he’s stronger, plus he can surely strike. So my two cents, Bokang has the edge here,” said Pacio.

“Anything can happen in this fight, but I’d say Bokang will win via unanimous decision. He could push the pace and control Hiroba.”

Masunyane is 2-1 in his ONE Championship run, and holds a unanimous decision win over Ryuto Sawada, as well as a first-round head kick knockout against former strawweight world title challenger Rene Catalan.

Minowa is also 2-1 in the organization with close decision wins over Lito Adiwang and former strawweight king Alex Silva.

Pacio was supposed to headline ONE 158 in what would have been the culmination of his rivalry with No. 1-ranked strawweight contender Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks. But their fight was postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

Nevertheless, Pacio remains on track and has worked diligently in preparing for his next fight inside the Circle. He assured fans that he is ready for his next defense.

“My training is going great. We’re more concentrated on techniques and drills. To all our supporters, my apologies if my bout last time was postponed due to a schedule conflict, but we will stay ready. Sooner or later you’ll see me again in the Circle, wait for it! And I’d like to take this opportunity as well to say we truly appreciate all your support and prayers for the team,” said Pacio.