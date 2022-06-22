

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine men's national volleyball team will no longer play a friendly against Germany, the national federation announced on Wednesday.

The match was supposed to be held on June 27 as part of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation's (PNVF) International Challenge, where the men's and women's national teams compete against elite teams seeing action in the Volleyball Nations League.

According to the PNVF, Germany opted to withdraw from the exhibition as the team "needed to rest its players from the grueling Week 2 hostilities of the VNL."

Germany, ranked 15th in the world by the FIVB, currently has a 3-1 win-loss record in the VNL.

The cancellation means that the Philippine men's team will not play any exhibition matches, as its earlier game against Japan was also called off, this time due to health and safety protocols.

The Philippine women's volleyball team competed in friendlies against Japan and Thailand ahead of Week 2 of the VNL.