NU coach Karl Dimaculangan during Game 2 of the UAAP Season 84 Finals

MANILA, Philippines -- An unexpected journey ended in familiar fashion for National University (NU) coach Karl Dimaculangan, who has now completed a season sweep both as a player and as a coach in the collegiate league.

In charge of an NU program composed of high-profile recruits, Dimaculangan was the picture of calm throughout UAAP Season 84, as the Lady Bulldogs swept the women's volleyball tournament.

His players, a handful of whom already have national team experience, duplicated the feat that Dimaculangan achieved as a collegiate star with the University of Santo Tomas in 2009, when he steered the Tiger Spikers to a 17-0 sweep.

"One game at a time lang kami," Dimaculangan said on Tuesday after NU's 25-15, 25-15, 25-22 win against De La Salle University in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 84 Finals. "Focus lang namin, every game."

"And then, hanggang sa hindi namin namalayan, natapos na 'yung first round, natapos na 'yung second round, and then finals Game 1, and then ito, championship na," he added. "Sobrang fulfilling niya."

"Parang inisip lang kasi namin, magtiyaga lang kami ng magtiyaga. And then, parang the result will follow na lang."

As a coach, Dimaculangan didn't immediately match the success that he enjoyed as a player. Tapped to handle the rebuilding University of the East (UE) program in 2019, he steered the Lady Warriors to a 3-11 record in Season 81, his first year in charge.

Season 82 was truncated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he was eventually hired to coach the Lady Bulldogs in January 2021, replacing Norman Miguel. It was a development that surprised the young mentor.

The NU coaching staff, led by Karl Dimaculangan and Vilet Ponce-De Leon, with their management after winning the UAAP Season 84 championship. UAAP Media

"Unang-una, hindi ko in-expect to handle itong National University. Kasi, the time na sa UE lang naman ako," he said. "Alam ko, mas maraming mga coaches na veteran coaches na pupwede mag-handle sa kanila."

"Pero parang they chose na ako 'yung mag-handle. So parang destiny siguro, kaya 'yung journey kasi, going dito sa championship na 'to is more emotional," he said.

It may have been unexpected, but the ending was a familiar one for Dimaculangan. For the coach, all the praise belongs to his players, who endured a unique set-up in the bubble season to put together one of the most dominant campaigns in recent history.

"Ang pinaka-lesson learned is 'yung journey ng team," Dimaculangan said. "Hindi siya ganoon kadali."

"Nakikita niyo 'yung sweep, pero 'yung behind the scenes, kung paano namin ni-reach 'yung goal na 'to, 'yun ang sobrang hirap. Worth it talaga 'yung naging sacrifice ng bawat isa, even the coaching staff," he said.