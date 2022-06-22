Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Tim Cone will miss a handful of Barangay Ginebra's games in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup for an all-important reason -- he will be working with the Miami Heat during the NBA Summer League.

Cone told Paolo del Rosario of One Sports that he was personally invited by Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra to join their coaching staff for the Summer League, which is held in July.

"I've been invited to work with the Heat from their Summer League team, which starts in San Francisco, and goes in through Vegas," said Cone.

The multi-titled mentor will be part of the coaching staff of former NBA player Malik Allen, who has been one of Spoelstra's assistants since 2019. Spoelstra himself will not be involved in the team during the Summer League, said Cone.

But the Filipino-American coach was the one who reached out to Cone, thanks in large part to another PBA legend -- Jimmy Alapag.

"It actually all started with Jimmy Alapag. Jimmy was, of course, he became a guest coach of the Sacramento Kings in the Summer League, and after the Summer League, became an assistant coach in their development team, the G League team of Sacramento," Cone recalled.

"So, one day I was speaking to Erik Spoelstra, and Erik said to me, 'Hey I heard Jimmy's here, doing something with the Sacramento Kings.' And I said, 'Yeah,' and he says, 'Why don't you do that with us?'" he added.

Cone embraced the opportunity, with the veteran mentor calling it a "humbling" experience. A 24-time PBA champion, Cone said he is willing to do whatever he is tasked by Allen during the Summer League.

"I can be the best picker-upper of coffee that you'll ever see, I'll go get your laundry. I won't speak unless spoken to," said Cone. "I'm gonna try to go in there with an incredibly humble idea and just try to soak up anything there is."

"I've been told right now, I'm gonna be part of the staff, and I'm gonna be part of the practices and the pre-games and part of the bench and everything. I'm sure they're gonna have some duties for me, and I look forward to it wholeheartedly," he added.

"The bottom line is, this is very humbling for me. I'm willing to go in there and do whatever it takes."

Cone will miss four of Ginebra's games from July 1 to 13. In his absence, Richard del Rosario will call the shots for the Gin Kings.

"Coach Richard is gonna coach, and I think he's excited about it. He has great, great, great respect amongst the players," said Cone.

The Gin Kings are currently 2-1 in the PBA All-Filipino conference.