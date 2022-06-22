Boxing: Barriga meets Gonzalez in person ahead of fight

Mark Antony Barriga met WBO junior flyweight champion Jonathan "Bomba" Gonzalez ahead of their title clash this coming weekend.

The former Olympian said they shook hands before being interviewed at the ProBoxing Gym in Florida.

"Excited ako nung nakita ko 'yung belt niya bitbit niya," said Barriga in a video he posted on Facebook.

"Nilapitan niya ako sa lobby ng hotel, kinamayan niya ako. Pero unang lumapit sa akin 'yung tatay niya... then lumapit din si Gonzalez. Nakita natin may respeto sa atin."

The two are scheduled to fight on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.

Barriga also laughed at Gonzalez's attempt to ruin his diet while they try to make the 108-pound limit on the eve of their bout.

"Nakakatawa lang kasi dinadaanan ako ni Gonzalez sa harap ko. Kumukuha siya ng chocolate na nasa kutsara, tapos dinidila dilaan sa harap ko," he said.

The Filipino boxer said he is confident of making the weight, adding that he can even afford to eat a full meal.

"Anong akala niya sa akin, sobrang reduced? Natatawa nga ako... 'di niya alam kumakain pa ako ng isang plato," he said.