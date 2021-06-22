WATCH: Tab Baldwin recreates Belangel's game winner

Gilas Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin just proved that he's still capable of shooting long range.

This as he imitated SJ Belangel's game-winning triple, fake pumping a shot before going for the boarding triple.

He did it while Belangel was watching during the resumption of their practices after the recent FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Gilas swept all of their three games in the continental qualifying tournament, beating South Korea twice and Indonesia once. They finished with a perfect 6-0 record to march to 2021 FIBA Asia Cup slated in Indonesia in late August.

Gilas are currently training for the FIBA Olympic Qualification Tournament which will take place in Belgrade, Serbia.

