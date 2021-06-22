Wild Rift: PH teams secure SEA Icon Series: Summer Super Cup playoffs slots

Photos courtesy of Team Secret and Amihan Esports' Facebook pages

The country's two representatives to the League of Legends: Wild Rift Sea Icon Series: Summer Super Cup have secured slots in the playoffs after good showings in their respective group qualifier matches over the weekend.

Team Secret and Amihan Esports have qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament, with a prize pool of around US$150,000 at stake.

Wild Rift local champs Amihan Esports defeated Malaysia’s Geek Fam, The Alliance in all of their round-robin matchups in the Group B qualifiers.

They had split their matches against Bigetron Infinity to wind up with their only loss in the qualifier, ending Group B on top with a 5-1 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, local Wild Rift league finalists Team Secret ended their Group A qualifiers at second with a 3-3 win-loss standing, winning twice against Hong Kong's QWQ, and once against Evos Esports Thailand.

They fell twice against Vietnam’s SBTC and once against Evos Esports Thailand en route to the playoff berth.

Both Amihan Esports and Team Secret have qualified for the tournament after finishing as the top two teams in the Philippine Pro Gaming League Wild Rift Summer this year. Amihan claimed the title against Team Secret in a 3-2 matchup last May.

The SEA Icon Series summer cup playoffs will run from June 25-27 from 1:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with broadcasts available on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.

Links to the stream can be found here.

ROSTER

Amihan Esports

Karl Ken “KARLLL” Bautista

Jelson Anthony “Jelson” Ayon

Miguel Adrielle “Mitsura” Gavin

Richard “Demon” Lara

Beaver-Ed “Orthros” Villanueva

Team Secret

Eleazar “Azar” Salle

Robert “Trebor” Mansilungan

Morris “Core” Raymundo

Heri “Tatsurii” Garcia

Caster “Chewy” Dela Cruz

James “Hamezz” Santos