PVL, collegiate volleyball players to duke it out in charity Mobile Legends tilt



MANILA -- Professional and collegiate volleyball players will square off in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in a bid to raise money for medical frontliners in a charity event on June 27 and July 4.

The tournament, featuring players from the Philippine Volleyball League (PVL) and various UAAP and NCAA teams, will be hosted by DoubleTap Gaming Entertainment in cooperation with Sports Bytes Philippines.

Proceeds will be given to the frontliners of Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, San Juan Medical Center, and other hospitals to be announced before the tournament starts.

Sports Bytes PH founder Brian Yalung said the idea of a charity ML:BB tournament came upon finding out that many PVL players were also into the hit multiple online battle arena (MOBA) game.

"The idea just popped up when we started to talk with some players from BaliPure that was set up by team manger Gil Cortez back in April. In the course of our conversations with the Purest Water Defenders, I was surprised to find most of them seriously into playing Mobile Legends. So I thought of setting up an online match between them against my nephews and niece plainly for fun. The attention soon spread and then it was there where I learned that there were a lot of players from the PVL teams into MLBB,” Yalung said, noting that this has become a “team building” event for some squads.

Around 13 teams will be participating in the event, including players, officials and PVL staff. Teng Meister, Maykoo and Shifty Deo will shoutcast the event.

Some players have also assembled teams to meet the five-player requirement.

Among the participants from the PVL include: Graze Bombita and Alina Joyce Bicar of BaliPure, Grethcel Soltones and Myla Pablo of Petro Gazz, Mylene Paat of Chery Tigo, Andrea Marzan and Jonah Sabete of Sta. Lucia and Angeli Araneta and Dimdim Pacres of UAC.

Collegiate players such as Andreanna Lagman and Mirgie Bautista of the University of the Philippines, Lyn Matias and Nicole Laguna of the San Beda University, and Sofia Sarmiento and Venice Puzon from the Lyceum of the Philippines University will participate as well.

The games will be streamed through DoubleTap Gaming, Sports Bytes Philippines, and Smart Sports’ Facebook pages starting 3 p.m. of June 27 and July 4.