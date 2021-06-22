MMA: Lito Adiwang hopes to get 'super fight' with 'iron man' Rodtang

There’s no question that Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang is one of the biggest mixed martial arts stars in the Philippines today.

The Team Lakay standout endeared himself to ONE Championship supporters with his fan-friendly style and his ability to end matches early.

Some even argue that he is the most exciting mixed martial artist in the promotion today.

Enter ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon, who has been the face of ONE Super Series with a devastating and highly entertaining style of Muay Thai that allowed him to go 10-0 since making his debut in 2018.

While Adiwang’s ultimate end goal remains in mixed martial arts, he can’t help but think about a possible matchup between two of the best entertainers in the promotion right now.

“I’m really willing to fight him 1,000 percent. I’ll cross over to ONE Super Series if they give me Rodtang. I know I’ll come in as a heavy underdog, but I believe I have the tools to beat Rodtang because I’ve been seeing holes in his game,” Adiwang said.

“I’ve seen the clamor of our fans to see this fight, but it’s not just them, it’s me. I really want this fight, and I really believe that when we face each other, we can bring out an exciting match. I’ll be at my best because I know I can do it once I face Rodtang.”

Make no mistake about it, it’s definitely a long shot for Adiwang considering that Rodtang is considered by many as the top pound-for-pound Muay Thai athlete in the world, while Adiwang has little competitive background in the striking art.

But Adiwang pointed out Rodtang’s matches with Danial “Mini-T” Williams last April and Walter Goncalves prior to that where the seemingly unstoppable Rodtang showed some of his holes.

“In his last fight against ‘Mini-T,’ it showed his weakness. [Williams] wasn’t really engaging him in a phonebooth battle. He was patient and he was countering with his strikes. In that fight, we didn’t see the go-for-broke Rodtang that much, and that’s because of ‘Mini-T’s’ style,” Adiwang said.

“We all know Rodtang is an elite striker. He has strong and fast kicks and he’s very technical, but ‘Mini-T’ hung in there because he countered using his punches. The same can be said against his Brazilian opponent [Goncalves], who was also patient against Rodtang.

“I think the key is to not be pulled in Rodtang’s game. He’s a master in getting in his opponent’s heads. He’s won a lot of fights already because of that. Give him different looks, different combinations from the usual Muay Thai combinations, and I believe he’ll struggle.”

People might think Adiwang is being over-ambitious, but he knows that only those who are bold enough to try are the ones rewarded for such feats.

“I’ve visualized this a hundred times. He’s just human. He’s one hell of an athlete, but he’s human. If I can do my part, I can pull the trigger and make the impossible happen,” he said.

