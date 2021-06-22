Defiant Folayang not done with his MMA goals, wants to challenge Lee

Former ONE lightweight champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang continues to keep his eyes on the goal even if he knows it is getting harder to reach.

Folayang is currently on a tough tear, with his last match being a submission loss to rival Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki, which resulted in people once again calling for his retirement.

Still, Folayang remains defiant, knowing that he still has plenty of gas left in his tank.

“I’m not done shooting for my goals. Other people may see it differently, but as for me it’s far from over,” Folayang said.

“I’m just taking everything in to fuel and motivate me to have a better outing in my next performance. I just try to shut off everything. After all, no matter how good your performance is people will have something to say.”

That’s why when asked who he hopes to face in the future, he didn’t hesitate to call out ONE lightweight world champion Christian “The Warrior” Lee.

“It’s still the champion. I still want to test myself against him in the future. I know that I am not in the position to call him out now, but still my eyes are on him,” Folayang said.

“I’ve seen how much Christian Lee has improved and grown through the years. I’m really impressed with how easily he transitioned from featherweight to lightweight, and from the tough opposition that he’s faced, he showed what he can truly do.”

While some people might think that Folayang is crazy for thinking he could get to Lee at this point of his career, he reminded everyone that all of his world title runs started with a loss that many felt he could not recover from.

For example, knockout losses to Timofey Nastyukhin and Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen put a question on Folayang’s ability to rise, but both defeats resulted in world title wins thereafter.

He believes he can replicate that same run this time.

“I think people don't truly understand how this sport works. I’m on a tough losing streak, but I don’t think it should be the basis for me being a gatekeeper now. We’ve won world titles before where I’ve had to go through the same adversity, and I had to rise up from it,” Folayang said.

“People might not get it, but for us, who’ve actually been there, we’re not too worried. We will keep on pursuing what we want to achieve. At the end of the day, it’s all about not succumbing to what people think. Keep pushing. Keep moving forward.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES