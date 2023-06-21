UP's Harold Alarcon hailed as 2023 FilOil MVP

UP guard Harold Alarcon is the MVP of the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup. Handout photo.



MANILA -- Harold Alarcon was hailed as the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after the UP Fighting Maroon's 87-76 win over the De La Salle Green Archers.

But even after bagging the hardware, the 6-foot-2 guard out of Negros Occidental was quick to defer the spotlight coming into UAAP Season 86.

"Siguro ang masasabi ko lang po is no expectations," said Alarcon."Kasi yung UAAP, iba yung ambience ng game kasi may mga scouting report na."

Before the Finals, he posted averages of 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists for State-U. He then finished with nine markers and three boards in UP's win.

After the title-clinching win, Alarcon also emphasized his team-first mentality as they try to win back the UAAP championship.

"As a player, hindi naman ako nape-pressure kasi yung mindset ko is yung team lang. Kung anong makakabuti sa team, kung anong maitutulong ko sa team namin, yun lang yung gagawin ko," he said.

"Iisa lang naman yung goal namin eh, yung makuha yung championship."

Alarcon was also part of the Mythical Team, where he was joined by teammate Malick Diouf, La Salle's Kevin Quiambao and Evan Nelle, and Perpetual's Jun Roque.

Cyrus Nitura of Perpetual also brought home the Best Defensive Player award.