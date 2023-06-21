Alex Eala at the W25 Yecla tournament in Spain. Yecla Club de Tenis on Facebook

MANILA – Alex Eala of the Philippines and Beatrice Gumulya of Indonesia teamed up for the first time at the W25+H Tauste-Zaragoza in Spain, where they progressed into the quarterfinals of the ITF Women’s World Tennis tour event.

Two-time junior grand slam doubles titlist Eala and Southeast Asian Games doubles gold medalist and 15-time ITF doubles champion Gumulya eliminated Spaniard Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers and Serbian Elena Milovanovic in the first round, 6-2, 6-1, on Tuesday.

Eala and Gumulya will be put to the test in the quarterfinals against Australian Alana Parnaby and Mexican Victoria Rodriguez, who stunned Aussie No. 2 seeds Talia Gibson and Petra Hule, 7-5, 6-7(5), 10-4.

The tandem of the 18-year-old Filipino and 32-year-old Indonesian had an easier victory in the opening round at Club Tenis Tauste.

At 2-2 in the first set, Eala and Gumulya easily advanced to 4-2 with a break of serve that was followed by a service hold.

Cavalle-Reimers and Milovanovic saved a break point in the following game before being broken for the third time.

As Eala and Gumulya were serving for the set at 5-2, a double fault gave their opponents a chance to break on the deciding point.

Things still went their way as the Southeast Asians were able to secure the opening set, 6-2.

They proceeded to gain four break points at the beginning of the second set, and they broke serve to love for 1-0.

They saved a break point to hold serve for 2-0, and soared to 4-0 with a love service hold.

After holding serve for a 5-1 edge, Eala and Gumulya gained two match points in the seventh game.

They converted their second match point to take the win, 6-1.

Prior to the doubles match, Eala competed as the No. 3 seed in the singles draw and suffered an upset versus 23-year-old Destanee Aiava of Australia in the first round, 1-6, 2-6.

WTA World No. 261 Eala only won one out of eight break points, and served a single ace and two double faults.

Aiava, who is ranked 304th, converted five out of 10 break point opportunities and committed three double faults.

In terms of first serve in percentage, three-time ITF women’s singles winner Eala had 49% versus the 73% of Aiava, who has won five ITF women’s singles crowns.

June has been eventful for Eala as she won her third ITF women’s championship at the W25 Yecla in Murcia, Spain at the onset of the month.

This was followed by her W25 Madrid quarterfinal result and high school graduation from the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Mallorca.

