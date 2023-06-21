Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – After close to seven months of healing from her knee injury, volleyball star Alyssa Valdez is ready to return to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) as she has fully recovered from the setback.

In an interview on “The Game,” Valdez of the Creamline Cool Smashers revealed that she already “graduated” twice on her hop test which gave her the greenlight to jump in training.

However, the Phenom admitted that her comeback is not easy so she is taking it slow and trusting the process.

“I’m fully recovered. Graduated already twice on my hop test. Cleared to train 100%. Confirm tumatalon na po ako,” she said.

“Unfortunately, it’s not easy as we see din, na makabalik din right away. I’m taking it slow, gradual. Yung advise din satin nung mga doctor, take it slow. We’re always gonna get there. Just trust the process.”

But even though she is physically ready, Valdez shared that it was a struggle to keep her mentally prepared to return to the court.

Thankfully, the Creamline’s leader gets ample support from her teammates to survive her injury.

“They are my inspiration to get back right away. Whenever I see them, I miss volleyball so much that I really want to be on the court with them,” she continued.

Valdez is excited for the PVL Invitational Conference starting June 27 but she is also wary of the additional teams and revamped squads heading to the competition.

According to her, the entry of three additional teams and the inclusion of the highly-touted rookie class made the battle tighter.

“Yung team na healthy all throughout the season that will make a big difference this conference. Lahat pantay-pantay na talaga. Yung support ng mga teams. The level of the competition will definitely be higher,” Valdez said.

Creamline will open their title defense against the retooled Chery Tiggo Crossovers, which acquired some of the top UAAP players including Eya Laure.

They will be facing off on the opening day at 6:30 p.m. at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.