Pinoy MMA stars excited to see Bhullar vs Malykhin

Handout photo

There will be no shortage of action when ONE Heavyweight champion Arjan “Singh” Bhullar and interim titleholder Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malykhin collide for the undisputed title.

The juggernauts will tangle in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 22 this June 23 inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in a fight that has certainly piqued the interest of many, including some of the biggest names in Philippine MMA.

"I expect nothing short of explosive fireworks when two heavy-handed warriors with superb wrestling backgrounds collide in a highly-anticipated heavyweight title unification,” said former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang said.

“When you combine striking power with technical grappling, you have a recipe for an explosive showdown."

When the two meet, styles will certainly clash. Expect Bhullar to impose his wrestling and ground control on Malykhin, who in turn is known for his knockout power and top-notch takedown defense.

"Anatoly Malykhin's raw power combined with Bhullar's technical prowess on the ground shapes it to be an unpredictable showdown,” former ONE featherweight champion Honorio Banario said.

“They have distinct styles and admirable qualities, making it difficult to pick a clear winner. May the best warrior emerge victorious.”

While Banario thinks the heavyweight’s respective different styles will lead up to an unpredictable outcome, former ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio believes Malykhin’s consistency over the past two years will be the defining factor.

"Anatoly Malykhin certainly has the momentum in his favor as he enters the heavyweight title unification bout against Arjan Bhullar. His remarkable activity throughout 2022 has been awe-inspiring and a huge confidence booster for him,” Pacio said.

“In that year, he won two world titles in two different weight classes. This promises to be a thrilling clash between two outstanding heavyweights, but it is Malykhin's recent accomplishments that tip the scales in his favor.”