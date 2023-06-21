Converge forward Jeo Ambohot puts up a shot against TNT in their PBA on Tour game, June 21, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Converge rode Jeo Ambohot's hot shooting game as they overpowered Talk 'N Text, 109-84, in the PBA on Tour exhibition at Ynares Sports Arena.

Ambohot caught fire on Wednesday night, connecting a total of eight triples for a 61 percent shooting from beyond the arc to finish with 31 points.



Jeron Teng also had a good shooting night, scoring 13 of his 19 points in the first half. Justin Arana added 18 while Jerick Balanza scored 14 markers for the FiberXers' back-to-back wins.

Converge was already up by 13 markers at the half, 55-42.

But it was in the third quarter when the FiberXers mounted a 14-0 tear that knocked the Tropang GIGA out for good.

This kept the shorthanded Tropang GIGA winless in the preseason tourney.

Glenn Khobuntin had 22 markers for TNT, which also got 15 from Jaytee Tungcab.