Sidney Onwubere puts up a shot for Barangay Ginebra in their PBA on Tour game against Blackwater, June, 21, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.



MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra hammered out a difficult 81-80 win in overtime against Blackwater in the PBA on Tour, Wednesday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

After seeing their 15-point lead go up in smoke, the Gin Kings battled its way back to force a game extension.

Sidney Onwubere, together with Raymond Aguilar, filled up the spot usually played by their superstar big men like Christian Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar, keeping Ginebra afloat especially during the end game.

Onwubere finished with a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Jeremiah Grey had 22 points highlighted by four treys.

"We're just really blessed na mabigyan ng pagkakataon to play kasi itong PBA on Tour ito ang chance na magkapagpakita (ng laro)." said the Fil-Nigerian power forward.

Sabi nga ni coach, wag naming tignan na wala ang mga veteran namin kasi ito ang pagkakataon namin. So it's boosting our confidence."

They eclipsed the huge performance of James Sena and Troy Rosario, who finished with 18 and 12, respectively.

The Bossing, who played minus Baser Amer, were still fighting for the win in the final seconds.

But Blackwater had trouble completing their shots, as shown by Tyrus Hill's missed free throws which could have won it for the Bossing in the end.