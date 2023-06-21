The NU Bulldogs salvaged a podium finish in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup. Handout.

MANILA — National University secured a third-place finish in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after successfully fending off University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 85-77, on Wednesday in San Juan City.

Patrick Yu top-scored for the Bulldogs with 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Omar John put up a 12-point, 13-board, three-block game to power NU and outlast the last NCAA squad remaining in the tournament.

Jolo Manansala also stood out with 14 markers and four boards, and Steve Nash Enriquez had 10 points with three rebounds.

The Altas were facing a 16-point deficit heading into the final frame but were able to cut the lead to six, 83-77, after a trey by Pagaran with only a minute left in the game.

Pagaran and Arthur Roque yet again had two separate chances two cut the lead to a single possession, but both missed their three-pointers, allowing the Bulldogs to salvage a podium finish after winning the cup last season.

Even with the win, NU head coach Jeff Napa kept the stance that they still need to improve more heading into UAAP Season 86.

"We tried to redeem ourselves and at least, nag-step up yung dapat mag-step up. Syempre kahit papaano meron kaming na-achieve this offseason. But still, we're not contented with where we are," he said.

Jielo Razon and Carlo Ferreras both scored 12 apiece for the Altas, while Pagaran, Roque, and John Abis scored 11 each.

In the Hanes 1-on-1 King of the Hard Court, Mapua's Khem Sabsalon defeated Emilio Aguinaldo College's Ruzzel Dominguez, 7-5.

BOX SCORES

NATIONAL U 85 - Yu 16, Manansala 14, John 12, Enriquez 10, Lim 9, Padrones 9, Diassana 8, Casinillo 3, Figueroa 2, Gulapa 2, Palacielo 0, Parks 0, Galinato 0

PERPETUAL 77 - Razon 12, Ferreras 12, Abis 11, Roque 11, Pagaran 11, Nitura 10, Barcuma 3, Ramirez 3, Nunez 2, Orgo 2, Boral 0, Cuevas 0, Sevilla 0

QUARTERS: 21-27, 48-41, 73-57, 85-77