La Salle, UP duel for FilOil title

It will be UP vs. La Salle for the FilOil crown. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA – De La Salle University and University of the Philippines will be engaging in a duel for the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup title as they battle it out in the Finals on Wednesday in San Juan City.

The Green Archers, who are riding an 11-game win streak before they take foot on the championship stage, will be looking to extend their run against the UAAP Season 84 champions as they gauge their development in the off-season.

"They're one of the barometers of the UAAP and we're glad to see where we're at against the cream of the crop of the UAAP," said La Salle head coach Topex Robinson.

The Taft-based squad bested Colegio de San Juan de Letran in the quarters, 101-79, before dethroning defending champions National University in the semis, 86-73, last Monday.

The Fighting Maroons meanwhile, are also looking to test their preseason progress as they look to avenge their 90-83 against La Salle during the elimination round in the best manner, taking home the FilOil crown.

"From the very start, ang pinaka-main goal namin is whatever we could learn. So getting to the championship, malaking learning yun and big confidence-builder lalo na sa young guys namin," said UP mentor Goldwin Monteverde.

The Fighting Maroons outlasted Lyceum of the Philippines University, 86-66, in the quarterfinals, and also crushed University of Perpetual Help, 104-69, in the semifinals en route to the finals round.

The Altas on the other hand, will be facing the Bulldogs to determine the third placer of the tournament at 2 PM.

The Finals match will be held at 4 PM just after the finals of the Hanes 1-on-1 King of the Hardcourt between Khem Sabsalon of Mapua University and Ruzzel Dominguez of Emilio Aguinaldo College at 3:45 PM.