HoopCon PH: Basketball legends touched as legacies feted in gathering

Some of the memorabilia featured at HoopCon. TV Patrol

MANILA – Basketball icons were touched to see their legacies being commemorated during the first HoopCon PH event held at the Hobby Stadium in Quezon City last Sunday.

Former PBA MVP Vergel Meneses and legendary hoops coach Joe Lipa were among those present in the gathering spearheaded by Dr. Michael Rico Mesina, an avid fan and collector who has spent years keeping valuable memorabilia which reflect the rich history of Philippine basketball.

“Through this medium, we were able to connect with the past. May kasabihan tayo sa Pilipino, na ang hindi tumingin sa pinagdaanan ay ‘di makakarating sa pinaroroonan,” Lipa said.

“Looking at all of the memorabilia here, I think it would be insensible if you did not get a nostalgic feeling. Right just when we were touring this place, I have really felt the past of basketball, as it has been ingrained [to all] other people.”

Best known for his stint as UP Fighting Maroons head coach, the current Terrafirma Dyip consultant also graced a book signing for his newly-released “Coach Joe Lipa’s Basketball 101” book in the venue.

“In this medium, nagpapasalamat kami, and even those before us, and I’m sure even the next generation will benefit from this project,” the now 79-year-old mentor added.

Meneses, meanwhile, was surprised to meet fans who had replicas of his jerseys when they asked for the 1995 All-Filipino Conference best player and champion's autograph.

“Imagine, napakahirap hanapin or maisip ipunin lahat ng bagay na ‘yan para sa lahat. Siyempre ako, masaya ako kahit papa’no, dahil kahit ‘yung mga future generation natin, nakikita pa rin nila, and hindi lang sa akin pero pati ‘yung mga nauna, kung ano ang contribution namin sa basketball,” the former Sunkist Orange Juicers star said.

Now serving as the mayor of Bulakan, Bulacan, the “Aerial Voyager” shared that many fans have asked for his jerseys and shoes during his heyday as a 15-year pro, so much so that he was not able to keep that many mementos himself.

“Wala akong naitabi lahat eh, even jersey ko, ‘yung mga trophies ko lang, ‘yun ang mga nagpapaalala sa akin kung anong na-achieve ko. ‘Yun ang pinaka-iniingatan ko talaga,” Meneses said.

“Pero mga jerseys, mga shoes, kadalasan nga after the game, nakukuha agad eh. Even the all-star game, wala akong naitatabi talaga.”

Also present during the event were current PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial, the league’s first ever Rookie of the Year awardee, Gil Cortez of the Toyota Super Corollas, and Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr.

Jaworski Jr. said that the event brought him a nostalgic feeling too, particularly of his 1997 PBA Commissioner’s Cup championship run with the Gordon’s Gin Boars, where his father, Robert “Sonny” Jaworski Sr. served as the playing coach.

“It brings back memories of the championship from back in the day. It was a very special time in our lives,” he said.

“There will be only one Robert Jaworski. That separates him from everyone who ever played the game. I am so proud maging anak ng living legend.”

Even Marcial himself was surprised to see his own collectible card when he scoured the venue.

“Pagtingin ko, parang lahat ng player, may card, saan galing ‘to? Tapos pagkausap sa akin noong gumagawa, o, mayroon rin ako. So humingi ako. Nakakagulat,” he shared.

Inspired by what he saw, Marcial is keen on inviting Mesina to collaborate and honor the league’s prestigious history, right as the PBA is planning its 50th anniversary in 2025.

“Namangha ako na nakita ko ‘yung mga 1920s, 1930s, pati ‘yung mga tickets, tatatlong piso pa, doon sa Rizal Memorial, pati itong sa Brazil. Biro mo, na-ipon nila ‘to, na-treasure nila ‘to, kaya iniimbita ko silang lahat sa anniversary natin, sa 50 years natin sa PBA, sa 2025,” Marcial said.

-- Collecting for a purpose --

Mesina’s incredible collection started several years ago, when his family moved to Mandaluyong City. As his place of residence as near the Reyes Gym, where PBA squads used to train, Mesina developed an affection for the sport, and started harnessing souvenirs as simple as magazines.

A radiologist by profession, Mesina, now 39, started to rekindle his passion during the pandemic, as he set up a Facebook group called “The BasketVault” to connect with a community who shares the similar interest as he is.

The group would often accommodate posts of members sharing vintage memorabilia ranging from jerseys, tickets, actual medals and trophies, game-worn jerseys and shoes, souvenir items, and more.

He, along with his fellow fans, then conceptualized an actual in-person gathering to give everyone an avenue to commemorate Philippine basketball history.

“The idea of HoopCon PH, the concrete planning, started a few months ago. We have Comicons, ToyCons, so why not magkaroon ng convention for Philippine basketball?” he pointed out.

“From that idea, nag-evolve siya paunti-unti, nagkaroon ng good community with the basketball community, and from that, nakabuo kami ng program na naihatid [sa tao].”

Among the distinct pieces seen during the exhibit were a basketball from the 1930s, photos from the YMCA during the sport’s infancy years in the country, the actual gold medal won by FIBA Hall of Famer Carlos “Caloy” Loyzaga from the 1954 Asian Games, a signed Ramon Fernandez Toyota Super Corollas jersey, Gilas Pilipinas’ silver medal from the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship, and more.

Various exhibitors also showcased their player cards, posters, magazines, and league-related merchandise from different eras.

“Maraming mga batikang Philippine basketball collectors ang pumayag na i-share ‘yung kanilang collection sa amin for [Sunday],” Mesina continued.

After the rousing reception and success of the affair, Mesina disclosed that plans are already being discussed to make the HoopCon PH a bi-annual or even a quarterly occasion.

“[Here] lies the importance of appreciating Philippine basketball history, where the sport came from in the Philippines, so that we will give us lessons on how to approach the sport moving forward in the country.”

RELATED VIDEO