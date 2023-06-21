Golf: Mondilla remains in control at Forest Hills

Filipino golfer Clyde Mondilla. Pilipinas Golf/Handout.

MANILA -- Clyde Mondilla stretched his run of impeccable rounds at Forest Hills-Nicklaus with another solid 66 to stay in control, halfway through the competition in Antipolo on Wednesday.

Despite five straight flubbed putts at No. 17, Mondilla was satisfied to stay on top with a 16-under 126 aggregate at the par-71 rolling course that put him on track to ending a three-year title drought in the P2 million championship.

"I struggled with my putting and missed five straight birdie chances," said Mondilla in Filipino. "There was a big gap, different from my first round 60. But I still liked my position."

Mondilla had established control after a bogey-free 60 in preferred conditions in the first round and kicked off his second round assault at the back with birdies on Nos. 10, 13 and 16.

"The course is so tricky and those chasing me are all good and strong players. Sana magtuloy-tuloy lang ang laro ko na walang bogey," added the former Philippine Open champion.

Albin Engino, still in search for a maiden win in a long PGT campaign, overcame a double bogey on No. 12 with six birdies as he fired a 67 and stayed at second at 131. Tony Lascuna and Angelo Que made their moves with a pair of 66s to get into attacking position in the last two rounds for a possible crack at the top P360,000 prize.

Keanu Jahns, also in quest of a PGT breakthrough, shot a 68 for a 137, Ruperto Zaragosa, the runaway winner in Iloilo, carded a 70 for solo sixth at 138, while Bacolod leg champion Ira Alido and Villamor Philippine Masters titlist Jhonnel Ababa matched outputs for the second straight day – 67 - as they shared seventh place at 139 with Dino Villanueva, who carded a 72 after a four-under round in the first day.

Reigning back-to-back The Country Club Invitational winner Guido van der Valk put in a 68 and Russell Bautista matched par 71 for joint 10th at 140 with 33 others advancing to the final two rounds of the seventh leg of this year’s circuit.

Lloyd Go and Elmer Salvador matched 75s, Carlos Packing made a 76, Gabriel Manotoc wavered with a 77 and Leandro Bagtas survived a 79 as they tied for 40th at 151 and made the cut.