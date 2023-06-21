Photos from Nat Ledonne/Duke Athletics and FIBA.basketball

MANILA – Jack Animam and Vanessa de Jesus are set to banner the Gilas Women’s team when they compete in the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Australia.

On Wednesday, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas released the 12-woman roster of the Philippines in the regional games beginning June 26 in Sydney.

Joining the two star cagers are Afril Bernardino, Camille Clarin, Khate Castillo, Janine Pontejos, Ella Fajardo, Jhazmin Joson, Angelica Surada, Louna Ozar, Chack Cabinbin, and Mikka Cacho.

The team will be steered by multi-titled coach Pat Aquino.

Gilas women began preparing for the Asia Cup after joining the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia last May.

"Practice was good, we’re trying to improve ourselves every time, everyday and hopefully when we get to Australia we’ll be much better and ready for FIBA Asia," said Aquino, who is looking forward to integrating Filipino-American guard De Jesus into the team.

De Jesus, who plays for Duke University, confirmed her commitment to the team earlier this month.

"I got Vanessa for her talent and her intelligence about basketball and for a fact na maliit siya pero she has Filipino lineage. Mahirap nagna-naturalize ka na di masyado nating kilala ito lahi natin so talagang tuloy-tuloy yung pagrerepresenta puso yung ano natin," said Aquino.

In the 2021 edition of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Jordan, the Gilas Women outlasted India, 74-70, to remain in Division A.

They have been drawn to Group B of this year's tournament, together with host Australia, Japan, and Chinese Taipei. They open their campaign against Australia on June 26 at the State Sports Centre in Sydney.



