From Sanman Boxing Promotions

MANILA -- The Philippines' Jade Bornea will try to be the country's next world boxing champion this coming weekend.

Bornea is out to avenge Jerwn Ancajas' title defeat by challenging IBF junior bantamweight champion Fernando Martinez of Argentina on Saturday in the US (Sunday, Manila time).

The 12-round title showdown is taking place at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The General Santos native Bornea has been training in Las Vegas for two years now, waiting for a shot at the coveted title.



He became the mandatory challenger for the IBF title by knocking out Mohammed Obbadi in January 2022. To stay busy, he also knocked out Ivan Meneses in August 2022.

The 28-year-old Filipino, who has a record of 18-0 with 12 knockouts, is expected to have a tough fight in his hands as Martinez is known to be a high pressure fighter.

But Bornea believes he has the right game plan to foil the Argentinian.

“It’s a make or break fight for me. Martinez is very tough having beaten my friend and countryman Jerwin Ancajas but style makes fights," he said in Philboxing.

"I have trained very hard with coach Ernel Fontanilla. I spent almost all my time in a day inside the gym. I hope my hard work will payoff come fight night. I want to thank my Sanman team and Sean Gibbons for making this possible.”

Team Bornea, composed of MP Promotions' Sean Gibbons and Filipino promoter JC Mananquil, is flying to Minneapolis on Wednesday.

If Bornea wins, he will join Marlon Tapales among the Philippines' reigning world boxing champions.