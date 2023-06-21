Barangay Ginebra collides with rival Bay Area in EASL

Ginebra will collide with Bay Area anew, but this time in the East Asia Super League. PBA Images/File.

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra will meet a familiar face when it makes its East Asia Super League (EASL) debut this October.

The Gin Kings have been drawn together with rival Bay Area Dragons during the draw ceremony on Wednesday in Hong Kong.

Ginebra defeated Bay Area in a memorable PBA Commissioner's Cup finals showdown last PBA season, winning the series in seven games.

They were drawn in Group B with the Ryukyu Golden Kings of the Japan B.League and the Seoul SK Knights of the KBL.

Meanwhile, Talk 'N Text was clustered together with Taipei Fubon Braves, Chiba Jets, and defending champion Anyang KGC in Group A.

Season 2 of the EASL returns to its original home-and-away format for the first time after the pandemic.

Under the new format, the four teams in each group play each other twice - once at home and once away.

The top two teams in the standings in each group at the end of the eliminations will advance to the Final Four slated in March next year.

The draw, graced by EASL co-founder and CEO Matt Beyer, was livestreamed to all EASL stakeholders including officials from FIBA and all league partners.