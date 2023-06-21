AVC: PH survives India, on cusp of reaching semis

Photo from AVC Facebook page

MANILA – The Philippines is on the verge of advancing into the semifinals of the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup as they slipped past India via a thrilling 25-22, 26-28, 11-25, 29-27, 18-16 victory at the Tridharma Sports Hall in Indonesia, Wednesday.

Veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas flaunted her vintage form, as she led the Philippines, providing most of the crucial points in the latter parts of each set to improve the record of team to 1-1 in Pool E.

A win against Australia will assure them of a seat in the semifinals of the tournament.

Setter Djanel Cheng and Shaya Adorador were also pivotal in the extended deciding frame as they took turns in scoring to eke out a tight five-setter win.

After taking the fourth set, Philippines managed to keep the momentum on their side in the fifth as they cruised to an 8-5 lead, capped by a block of Cheng.

However, the Indians refused to give up without a fight as they hammered a 4-0 spurt to steal the upper hand, 10-9. Pontillas held the fort for the Philippines with consecutive kills, 13-all.

Cheng scored a massive rejection against India to erase the match point of their opponent and forced a set extension.

Tied at 16, Adorador went for a down-the-line kill before Cheng unleashed an ace to end the game.

The country opened the game on a high note as they built an early 13-7 gap after an off-the-block kill of Shaya Adorador. The continued their first-set onslaught with veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas scoring off a drop ball, 20-14.

India, however, slowly came back to life as they trimmed their deficit to just two but Pontillas was quick to quell any uprising in the opening frame. Her backrow attack ended the set, 25-22.

India took the command midway through the second set, erecting a 15-11 cushion capped by a service ace before fighting back in the crucial part of the second set – thanks to the errors of the Philippines – to equalize the match at 1-set apiece.

It was all India in the third frame as they left the Philippines in the dust with a 15-7 cushion. Their lead reached double digit when they foiled an attack of Eli Soyud, 19-9.

In the fourth, the Philippines tried to be aggressive, creating a separation from India through the latter’s series of errors, 11-8.

Down 19-21, Adorador tallied a 4-0 run, highlighted by three consecutive aces, before Eli Soyud denied an attack from their opponents to put the Philippines at set point, 24-21.

The Indians did not give up the set easily as they strung three straight points to force an extension in the fourth, 24-all.

Tied at 26, Maizo moved in the frontline which made a lot of difference for the country as she took over the scoring chores and ended the set with three attacks and pushed the match into a deciding fifth frame.

