Blue and gold confetti rained from the sky as the 2022 NBA champions Golden State Warriors paraded down Downtown San Francisco.

Steph Curry proudly showed off his first Finals MVP trophy, while other players like Draymond Green and Klay Thompson raised the Finals trophy they won in previous years. Other players like Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II also gamely sprayed the crowd with water guns and even went down their buses to greet the fans up close. Tens of thousands of people lined up the famous Market Street, stood on barricades, and even climbed up trees and street signs to get a glimpse of their champions.

One Filipino family from Regina, Saskatchewan in Canada, who are now residing in the bay area, caught the attention of Canadian-born Andrew Wiggins. "That’s a really big honor for us because he’s carrying the Canadian flag," fan Geste Quero noted. Some Pinoys also got a selfie with Wiggins and were even featured on his Instagram story.

The party continued several blocks away at District Six, an outdoor market and entertainment venue created by Fil-Am entrepreneur Anthony Schlander.

"It means a lot to me that after the parade, there’s about a thousand people here [in District Six]. We're all celebrating first, coming back together, second, the Warriors’ win, and it’s just an amazing feeling," Schlander said.

The official Warriors hype man, Fil-Am Franco Finn, shared that he was very proud of the Filipino turnout at the parade.

"That parade was 80% Filipino, I swear, in San Francisco. So whoever was there, thank you, salamat. Whoever was international, thank you. Being the first and only Filipino hype man I wear this on my shoulder and this is for us," Finn said.

In the 75 years of the Warriors organization, they had seven title runs: one in Philadelphia, Oakland, and now in San Francisco. And the Bay Area is ready for more.