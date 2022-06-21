UST proclaimed general champions of UAAP Season 84

UST's men's 3x3 team won the UAAP Season 84 championship. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) emerged as general champions of the UAAP's 84th season.

This marks the fifth season in a row that UST has won the general championship in the seniors division.

The Growling Tigers ruled men's 3x3 basketball, men's beach volleyball and men's chess during the abbreviated season. The Tigresses also delivered a silver in women's 3x3 basketball.

UST also ruled the Season 84 poomsae competition.

The league only held a handful of events in Season 84 due to the limitations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.