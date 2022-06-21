UAAP: NU's leader Cess Robles earns Finals MVP award

NU captain Princess Robles. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines – National University captain Princess Robles was rewarded for her season-long steadiness and tremendous leadership, winning Finals Most Valuable Player honors in UAAP Season 84.

Robles scored six points and had 15 digs in the Lady Bulldogs' sweep of De La Salle University in Game 2 of the Season 84 Finals, Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

She was the calming influence that the Lady Bulldogs needed in the third set, where the Lady Spikers led most of the way. NU wound up scoring seven straight points to snatch the lead, before a service error by Thea Gagate ended the match -- and the season.

"Lahat ng pinaghirapan namin sa training, lahat ng pinagdaanan namin, parang worth it lahat," said Robles, after NU's 25-15, 25-15, 25-22 triumph in Game 2.

"Lahat ng pagalit ni coach, mga teammates ko. Worth it talaga yung panalo na to," she added.

Robles had scored 12 points when they swept the Lady Spikers, 25-20, 25-12, 25-21 in Game 1 last Saturday.

The Finals MVP capped another solid campaign for the NU captain, who scored 162 points in the elimination round, the 10th best mark in the UAAP.

She was also the league's third best spiker, converting 37.57% of her spikes, as well as the eight best server, with an average of 0.28 ace per set.

A well-rounded player, Robles also ranked ninth in digging (2.36 digs per set) at the end of the elimination round.