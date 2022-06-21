UAAP: NU's Belen makes history as rookie-MVP

National U's Michaela Belen is the Rookie of the Year and the MVP of UAAP Season 84. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- After an impressive all-around campaign in UAAP Season 84, National University (NU) star Michaela Belen has made history by winning both Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors.

It's the first time that a player has pulled off the rookie-MVP double in UAAP women's volleyball, with Belen matching the achievement of Ateneo de Manila University's Marck Espejo who also won both awards in Season 76.

A homegrown star from NU's high school program, Belen was a highly-touted prospect entering college after twice winning MVP honors in the girls' division, in Season 80 and 82. She played for the Philippine national volleyball team before suiting up for the Lady Bulldogs, having been called up for the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship in October last year.

Expectations were thus understandably high for Belen, but she wasted no time in living up to the hype. The open hitter scored 14 points in her debut, a sweep of Adamson University, and went on to lead the Lady Bulldogs in scoring in the elimination round, with a total of 203 points.

Her total output was good for third in the league, and Belen also ranked in the top 10 of four other skills. At the end of the elimination round, she was the second most efficient spiker, at 38.96%, and the best server, with an average of 0.47 ace per set.

Belen also showed that she was a well-rounded player, emerging as the sixth-best receiver in the league (40.85%), as well as the eighth-best digger (2.38 digs per set).

She is the first NU player to win MVP honors since Jaja Santiago in Season 80.

Belen's superb freshman campaign helped the Lady Bulldogs sweep the elimination round. She also shone in Game 1 of the finals against the De La Salle University, scoring 15 points in a sweep of the Lady Spikers to put NU on the brink of winning the title.

Belen received her trophies ahead of Game 2, Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena, where the Lady Bulldogs will look to clinch the Season 84 championship.