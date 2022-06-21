National University's Mhicaele Belen celebrates after scoring against La Salle in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 84 Finals. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University rookie Mhicaela Belen is ready to enjoy herself after helping the Lady Bulldogs win the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball crown in record-setting fashion.

Belen earned Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, and First Best Outside Hitter honors in Season 84, as the Lady Bulldogs won all 14 of their assignments in the elimination round before sweeping De La Salle University in the Finals.

"Sobrang happy ko po. 'Yung individual awards naman po is parang bonus lang po sa amin," Belen said after their 25-15, 25-15, 25-22 triumph against the Lady Spikers in Game 2, Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"Ang goal po talaga namin is mag-champion po this season," she added. "Sobrang happy ko lang po na ngayon, nakagawa kami ng history sa NU. Hopefully po, matuloy-tuloy namin."

Belen scored 16 points, including nine kills in the first set to help the Lady Bulldogs recover from a slow start. She had 13 kills and three blocks, along with three excellent receptions.

With the championship wrapped up, Belen is now eager to exit the National U bubble and have some fun. For her, this means watching the Volleyball Nations League at the Araneta Coliseum; in particular, she is cheering for the Japanese national team and its star outside hitter, Ran Takahashi.

"Magkikita na po kami ni Ran," Belen said when asked of her immediate plans after the UAAP season.

She told reporters afterward that she got to meet the Japanese star in a video call the day before Game 2, and has secured tickets for their games on June 24, 25, and 26.

"Lamang na ako sa pila," she said. "Sabi ko nga po, hindi ako papayag na umalis sila sa Philippines na wala kaming picture."