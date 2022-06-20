UAAP: NU looks to complete perfect campaign

The NU Lady Bulldogs are seeking their first UAAP women's volleyball crown since the 1950s. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) will look to end more than six decades of futility on Tuesday, when they play De La Salle University in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series after claiming a 25-20, 25-12, 25-21 sweep of La Salle in Game 1 last Saturday, their 15th consecutive victory of the season.

Another win on Tuesday will secure NU's third UAAP women's volleyball championship -- but their first since 1956-57, when the league was less than 20 years into its existence. It will also complete a perfect 16-0 campaign for the Lady Bulldogs.

If they pull it off, NU will join an exclusive club of teams that have swept the women's volleyball tournament. La Salle was the first to do so in Season 67, where they went 14-0 in the elimination round and were declared as champions.

A decade later, an Ateneo de Manila University team powered by Alyssa Valdez became the first women's squad to go 16-0.

"Itutuloy lang namin ang ginagawa namin, 'yung energy namin," NU coach Karl Dimaculangan said of their mindset for Game 2 of the series. "Focus namin sa game, 'yung sistema namin, ituloy lang namin."

The Lady Bulldogs were dominant in Game 1, registering 43 kills while limiting La Salle to just 23 attack points. Their net defense flustered the Lady Spikers, as NU registered 11 kill blocks. Ivy Lacsina by herself had more blocks, 5-3, than the entirety of the La Salle squad.

NU lost just five sets in the entirety of the tournament and they have swept La Salle in all three of their matches so far.

But the Lady Bulldogs said they cannot afford to be complacent heading into Game 2, especially against a La Salle team that will be desperate to extend the series.

The Lady Spikers finished second in the elimination round and dethroned Ateneo in the step-ladder semifinals, returning to the finals after seeing their decade-long streak of championship appearances end in Season 81.

"Self-discipline na lang siguro 'yun. Doon papasok 'yung disiplina sa sarili. Kasi, ayun, kasi doon talaga magi-start lahat. Kung wala kang disiplina sa sarili mo, paano na lang 'yung ipe-perform mo sa loob ng court," NU rookie Alyssa Solomon said of their mindset.

For the Lady Spikers, they will have to find a way to neutralize NU's prolific attack. Four players finished in double-digits for NU in Game 1, with Solomon and Michaela Belen each accounting for 15 points. Team captain Princess Robles and Lacsinia had 12 each.

The Lady Bulldogs were remarkably efficient, converting 43 of their 89 hits in the match.

First serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., after the awarding ceremony at 5:30 p.m.