PARIS, France -- Russian Daniil Medvedev remained top of the ATP rankings released Monday despite his loss in the Halle final over the weekend to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz's victory saw him jump two spots into 10th place while Italian Matteo Berrettini, who won on grass at Queen's, falls to 11th and Britain's Cameron Norrie to 12th.

Serbia's Filip Krajinovic, the losing Queen's finalist, rose from 48th to 31st.

ATP rankings as of June 20, 2022

1. Daniil Medvedev 8160 pts

2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7030

3. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6770

4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6525

5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5050

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4945

7. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4893

8. Andrey Rublev 3870

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3760

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3738 (+2)

11. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3480 (-1)

12. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3200 (-1)

13. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3185

14. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2920

15. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2325 (+1)

16. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2293 (-1)

17. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2220

18. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2100

19. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2045

20. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1903

