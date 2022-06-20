Restructured contract ‘still being finalized’

Controversial TNT guard Mikey Williams has returned to the country and is expected to play for the TNT Tropang Giga in the ongoing Philippine Cup.

But when will he be able to join the squad and see action for the defending champions remain uncertain.

Williams, himself, confirmed that he’s already in Manila via Instagram, but didn’t confirm if he had already signed the restructured deal with the Tropang Giga.

TNT team manager Jojo Lastimosa had a more concrete answer.

“Not yet,” Lastimosa replied via Viber to ABS-CBN News when asked if the Fil-Am guard had already signed the new deal. “We’re still working on the details.”

Williams will be the recipient of numerous awards in the PBA Press Corps Awards night to be held on Tuesday night at Novotel Manila Araneta Center — the Scoring Championship, Member of the All-Rookie Team and the Order of Merit.

The 6-foot-2, former NBA D-League player has yet to join the team’s training since last playing for the Tropang Giga in the rubber match of their quarterfinals showdown with eventual champion Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings last season.

Williams is under contract with the Tropang Giga, hence his inclusion in the roster this season even though he hasn’t played a game yet.

But the Rookie of the Year of the season just passed is still waiting for the restructured details of the contract, which the player needs to sign. Under the new PBA guidelines, all contracts will become a tripartite agreement among the player, the mother team and the league.