Rain or Shine's Rey Nambatac in action against Phoenix Super LPG. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- After another close loss in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup, Rain or Shine star Rey Nambatac said the Elasto Painters must learn to overcome their inexperience and youth to be competitive with other teams in the league.

The Elasto Painters fell short of a comeback against Phoenix Super LPG on Sunday, absorbing a 106-102 loss -- their third straight defeat in the All-Filipino. Squandered in the loss was a 27-point outing from Nambatac, who returned to action after sitting out a game over a muscle contusion.

"Pagdating ng fourth, kumbaga talagang lagi kaming kinakapos," said Nambatac, who hit a clutch three-pointer that was negated by a dagger from RJ Jazul in the closing seconds.

For Nambatac, one issue is that the Elasto Painters have fallen victim to slow starts in their recent games. They fell behind by as much as 18 points against the Fuel Masters, and expended plenty of energy playing catch-up.

It was the same story against Ginebra last week, when they trailed by 21 points before losing, 90-85.

"'Yun 'yung nasa huddle namin kanina, na kailangan gawan natin ng paraan kung paano tayo makapag-good start," said Nambatac. "Four straight games na kami na laging slow start eh. Siguro, kung good start kami kanina, hindi na aabot sa ganoong point na sobrang maghahabol kami sa game."

Nambatac acknowledged that their youth may play a factor in their performances. While Rain or Shine still has the likes of Gabe Norwood and Beau Belga, they are also relying on plenty of young players, including sophomore big man Santi Santillan and young guards Anton Asistio and Andrei Caracut.

Nambatac, at 28, is entering his fifth season with the team.

"Siguro, kailangan namin i-practice kung paano talaga kami mas magiging matured sa loob ng court, kung paano namin iha-handle 'yung ganoong situation na medyo kumplikado," he said.

"The fact na medyo mga bata pa kami, pero hindi naman excuse 'yun para sa amin," he stressed. "Ang kailangan namin talaga, magkaroon ng experience kasi nakikita ko pag ibang team 'yung kalaban namin, mag malalakas talaga. Confident na 'yung ibang teams 'pag kami ang kalaban, kasi alam nila na bata pa kami."

Nambatac believes that the Elasto Painters -- especially their young guns -- should take this as a challenge and prove that they have what it takes to go toe-to-toe against the veteran teams in the PBA.

"'Yuun ang gusto kong i-approach sa mga kasama ko," he said. "Kahit bata pa tayo at karamihan sa atin, wala pang experience, kailangan natin ipakita sa kanila 'yung pagiging competitive. Na hindi porke't bata tayo, kaya natin sumabay sa veterans na ibang teams."

The young players of Rain or Shine will have the chance to respond to Nambatac's challenge on Thursday when they play the TNT Tropang GIGA at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

