TNT head coach Chot Reyes. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT head coach Chot Reyes will become a six-time PBA Coach of the Year on Tuesday, a source of gratitude for the mentor even as he continues to receive heavy criticism from basketball fans.

Reyes was selected as the Coach of the Year by the PBA Press Corps after his successful return to the PBA last year, when he steered the Tropang GIGA to the All-Filipino championship in his first conference back.

"[I'm] honored to receive my 6th PBA Coach of the Year award," Reyes said in a LinkedIn post on Monday evening. "Thank you to the PBA Press Corps for bestowing this award to me despite being the most hated man in Philippine basketball today."

Reyes acknowledged that he is not in good standing with local basketball fans recently, due in large part to the result of the 31st Southeast Asian Games where Gilas Pilipinas failed to bring home a gold medal.

Fans have been calling for Reyes' ouster since the second window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers earlier this year, as Gilas lost in blowout fashion to New Zealand. That clamor only grew louder after the SEA Games, with many asking for the return of former coach Tab Baldwin.

"In my defeats, I've taken full responsibility and accountability for the result, never making excuses nor blaming anyone else," said Reyes.

"But in my achievements, I always give credit to the team around me," added the coach, citing his fellow coaches, management, utility staff, and the TNT players as the reasons he won the citation.

"There can be no Coach of the Year without there first being a team of the year," said Reyes, who also expressed his gratitude to his family for standing by him especially during times of adversity.

Reyes is one of 14 awardees in the PBA Press Corps Awards Night at the Novotel Manila Araneta Center.

Also set to be honored are Barangay Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua as Executive of the Year, NorthPort forward Arwind Santos as Defensive Player of the Year, and June Mar Fajardo as the Comeback Player of the Year, among others.

Re-elected Bulakan, Bulacan mayor and former MVP Vergel Meneses will be the guest of honor in the program that starts at 7 p.m.