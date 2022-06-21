Magnolia's Calvin Abueva leaves the playing court after being ejected against Barangay Ginebra. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Magnolia forward Calvin Abueva has been sanctioned by the PBA after his ejection from the Manila Clasico on Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The league announced on Tuesday that Abueva has been fined P10,000 and suspended for one game "for unsportsmanlike conduct" during their game against the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings.

"Abueva has already been warned after a first unsportsmanlike conduct the prior PBA season, and that a similar offense would result in a suspension," the league said.

Abueva was called for his first technical foul at the 7:08 mark of the third quarter against Ginebra, and was given another with 9:15 left to play. The Magnolia forward bumped into Ginebra guard John Pinto during a dead ball situation, with the referees separating the players.

He was assessed a second technical for "unsportsmanlike behavior" and thrown out of the game, after which he swiftly left the playing venue.

This marks the first time that Abueva has been sanctioned by the league since he was reinstated during the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup following a year-long suspension.

Abueva is averaging 12.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Hotshots in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

Magnolia will return to action on Friday against Phoenix Super LPG.