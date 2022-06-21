NCAA: Perpetual keeps EAC winless in women's volleyball

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Perpetual Help cruised to a 25-21, 25-17, 25-7 victory over Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) in the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball tournament, Tuesday afternoon at the Paco Arena.

The Lady Altas needed just an hour and 15 minutes to complete the victory and book their second win in a row to improve to 2-1 in the tournament.

They were barely threatened in the third set, as they scored the first nine points of the frame to cruise to a comfortable win.

Perpetual moved into a tie with San Sebastian College, Jose Rizal University and Mapua University at 2-1.

Razel Aldea had three blocks to finish with 12 points, Mary Rhose Dapol added 11 points and seven digs while Janine Padua scored two of her 10 points from service aces for the Lady Altas.

Perpetual rookie libero Catherine Lim collected 30 digs while setter Jenny Gaviola produced 14 excellent sets.

Krizzie Reyes dropped 11 kills for the Lady Generals, who have yet to win in three matches this season.

In the second match of the day, Arellano University dropped Lyceum of the Philippines University in four sets, 27-29, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18.

Four players scored in double-digits for the Lady Chiefs, led by Trina Abay with 16 points as they recovered from a loss in the opening frame to dominate the Lady Pirates the rest of the way.

Arellano improved to 3-1, putting them at solo second in the league standings. Lyceum, meanwhile, dropped to 2-2 in the competition.